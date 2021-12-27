Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes

At least 43 fighters and four Sudanese herders were killed during renewed clashes between the rival forces of SPLA-IO in Magenis on Sunday.



This was confirmed by the spokesman of Magenis faction, Brig. Gen. William Gatjiath.

According to Gatjiath, fighting began at around 2AM on Sunday morning when forces loyal to Machar allegedly attacked their positions.

As the result of five hours fighting, Gen. Gatjiath says six soldiers were killed from their side and 16 others injured.

He also said that they have found 37 dead bodies of attackers after they repulsed them.

The Spokesperson of Gen. Gatwech faction says four cattle herders from Sudan were also killed in a crossfire.

“Yesterday, at 2 AM, the forces loyal to the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar attacked our forces in Magenis,” William Gatjith said.

“They came in three directions, they fought us at 2 AM in the outskirts of the town, at 3 AM they pushed out our forces and entered Magenis. At 5 AM, we repulsed them back.

“It was a deadly attack, the casualties on our side we lost 6 people and 16 others were injured. We found 37 dead bodies of attackers on the ground after they were repulsed, also other four Arab herders were killed in a crossfire.”

Gen. Gatjiath also urged the government to intervene and to question Dr. Riek why his soldiers continue fighting the Ket-gwang group.

“If the government of South Sudan is serious about peace, they need to question Dr. Riek and investigate his forces,” Gatjiath said.

“Since Riek is the First Vice President in the country, there is no need for him to allow his forces to fight our forces.

“We are here in Magenis as part of the South Sudan army, we are waiting for the government to sit down with us and sort out our issues.”

For his part, the Spokesperson of the SPLA IO of Dr. Machar confirmed the fighting that took place at Khor-Jali near Magenis.

“The day before yesterday, there was a clash between our reconnaissance forces from both SPLA IO and Kit-Gwang around Khor Jali,” Lam said.

“There were heavy clashes between two forces and our forces were able to push them around Magenis and due to heavy shelling from the other side, our forces withdrew from Magenis.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter