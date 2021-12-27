27th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

Governor Lobong gives Hiyalla villagers ultimatum to surrender criminals

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 3 hours ago

Louis Lobong, the Governor of East Equatoria State at the 5th governors' forum in Juba - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | Nov. 26, 2021

Eastern Equatoria governor has tasked villages in Hiyalla to produce criminals that attacked traders along Kapoeta-Torit road last week, or else they will be answerable.

Early last week, a trader was shot dead and three others injured when armed gangs attacked their vehicles at a place called Hukuma Mafi – along Kapoeta-Torit Road

They were bringing dozens of goats to Juba when they fell into an ambush.

The attacker reportedly looted seventy five goats.

Aliandro Lotok, the Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Louis Lobong Lojore told Eye Radio, governor Lobong’s forces managed to recover 26 of the looted goats alive, but 21 were found dead.

Lotok said the community has now promised to cooperate with the state authorities to apprehend the perpetrators.

“The chiefs told the governor they are sorry, so they are there to ensure the Monymeji produce these criminals and face the full wrath of the law,” Lotok said.

“The governor has also declared this dry season as a time to crack down on all the criminals that have been causing havoc in this state, a village or an area that harbors criminals will also be considered criminal.”

