27th December 2021
Two including Police officer die in Mangalla road accident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The late Halim Enosa, had been serving in an operation unit in Buluk Police Headquarters.

Two persons including a Police officer died in a traffic accident when their car overturned along Juba – Mangalla road last evening.

According to a family member who spoke to Eye Radio this morning in Juba.

Emmanuel Enosa told Eye Radio that his elder brother, Halim Enosa, died on the spot.

A 20-years-old girl, named Janet Flex Barnaba also died in the accident.

The driver who survived with minor injuries is receiving treatment in a hospital in Juba.

Other two passengers who also survived the accident were unhurt.

The group traveled to Mangalla for Christmas celebrations.

Captain Halim graduated from the police college of Rajaf as patch 20 in 2014.

The family members, friends and colleagues are gathering at his family house in Atala-Bara residential area for funeral.

“Halim died yesterday in a traffic accident along Mangalla road, the car overturned with them, his age is 39 years old and this is what happened,” Emmanuel told Eye Radio this morning.

Over the weekend, Police authorities say nearly 50 traffic accidents have been registered in Juba town alone during Christmas Eve.

Most of the incidents occurred in Gudele, Munuki, Kator, and other densely congested areas of the capital.

