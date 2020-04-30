30th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Alor objects appointment of S.Sudanese as UNISFA deputy

Alor objects appointment of S.Sudanese as UNISFA deputy

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 mins ago

Peacekeepers assess damages caused by an armed attack on a village in Abyei. Jan 22, 2020 | Credit | Resident

The chief administrator of Abyei Administrative Area has objected a decision reached by the Sudanese government and the United Nations to appoint a South Sudanese as deputy of the Un peacekeeping mission in Abyei.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdulla Hamdok and the UN chief of peacekeeping operations,  Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix agreed to appoint a civilian from South Sudan to the position of deputy head of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Hamdok said the South Sudanese civilian will support the necessary steps to implement the Interim arrangements for the management and security of the Abyei Area, while Jean-Pierre beliefs the move will lead to a political solution to Abyei’s status.

But the chief administrator of the Abyei Administrative Area has opposed the decision.

“We don’t want it to be someone who is part of the issue, we don’t want it to be from Sudan or South Sudan, we want it to come from a neutral country,” Kuol Alor told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“Even if the United Nations insist on this, I don’t think it will be acceptable for all people there. Sudan will have a problem with it because if a  South Sudanese is appointed, we will accept that but in the general principle it will not be for the interest of the issue.”

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei is a United Nations peacekeeping force in Abyei, formed by United Nations Security Council in June 2011.

Extended in November last year, the current mandate of UNISFA will expire on the 15th of May 2020.

Early this week, the UN chief Antonio Guterres recommended extension of its mandate for another six months.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 1

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case 2

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Red flag over rape at military training centres 3

Red flag over rape at military training centres

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

IGAD’s new deadline for parties 4

IGAD’s new deadline for parties

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Hundreds flee to Yei town 5

Hundreds flee to Yei town

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Alor objects appointment of S.Sudanese as UNISFA deputy

Published 3 mins ago

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand

Published 59 mins ago

Gov’t to revive irrigation schemes

Published 1 hour ago

S.Sudan violated UN arms embargo-Amnesty International

Published 2 hours ago

Covid-19 cases rise to 35

Published 15 hours ago

Family wants Covid-19-negative son released

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.