Amnesty Int’l calls for activist’s release

A global human rights watchdog is appealing to President Salva Kiir to release a member of the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board who is reportedly being held by the National Security Service in Juba.

Kanybil Noon is the representative of civil society organizations at the peace body.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Amnesty International stated that Noon was purportedly arrested on the May 29, 2020.

It described his detention as an arbitrary action by security officers in Juba.

Amnesty International said it is unclear whether Noon has been informed of any charges against him.

It, however, noted that Noon was charged with defamation, a case initiated by the Director of the Internal Security, Akol Koor in late 2019.

Kanybil was accused of writing a public letter on his Facebook – addressed to President Salva Kiir – in which he criticized Koor.

According to the rights body, the case was still ongoing by the time of Noon’s arrest last month.

Amnesty revealed that the detainee has not been allowed access to family and lawyer.

It called on President Kiir to ensure that Noon is granted regular access to his family, any healthcare he may require from a qualified medical practitioner, and his lawyer.

“I urge you to ensure that Kanybil Noon, is released immediately, or handed over to the police, brought to court and charged with a recognizable criminal offence in accordance with international law and standards, it writes.

Amnesty further asks that the activist not be subjected to torture or other ill-treatment while in detention.

