Army confirms Kajo-keji school armed robbery

The army has confirmed that some of its officers are responsible for the weekend looting that took place at a school facility which hosts international aid organizations in Kajo-Keji County.

It described the looters as deserters of army units in the area.

“They asked some of the staff to lie down and demanded to be shown the finance officer. Because of panic, the finance officer got up. They forced her to open her office,” says Lule James Kenyi, principal of Kajo-Keji Christian College.

At the college, the management said the soldiers took $17,369, and 23, 456 South Sudanese Pounds.

The robbers also allegedly made away with 1.2 million Ugandan Shillings, nine mobile phones, one laptop, two backpacks and a hard drive.

On Monday, the school management issued a statement, accusing the SSPDF soldiers of invading the facility and the compounds for the Norwegian Refugee Council and the American Refugee Committee.

It also accuses the SSPDF officers of stealing a laptop and two telephones from the Norwegian Refugee Council offices within the church premises.

The assailants further took 10,000 pounds from young people they found on their way out of the college, according to Kenyi.

He condemned the attack on the school and the aid organizations.

The college management called for immediate arrest of the perpetrators who they say can easily be identified within the ranks of the SSPDF.

In response, the spokesperson of the SSPDF, Major General Lul Ruai said:

“Yeah correct. There was an incident; deserters from some units from the frontline were responsible for that,” he told Eye Radio.

“We have launched a manhunt for them and as soon as they are arrested, they will be investigated and be brought to book.”

Maj-Gen. Lul stated that the unnamed soldiers deserted from forces based at Manglatore and Bore.

The revitalized peace agreement has outlawed any attack on humanitarian organizations, aid workers or civilian facilities.

