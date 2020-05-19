An angry Dr Elia blasts “news criminals”

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia, says he tested negative of COVID-19.

On 13 May, all the defunct High Level Taskforce members tested for Coronavirus.

On Monday, the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, and his wife Angelina Teny, the minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a press statement released earlier today, Dr. Elia revealed that the South Sudan Public Health Laboratory confirmed his test results as “COVID-19 negative” on 18 May.

He described those who alleged that he rejected to take samples and those who said he is quarantined and in critical condition as “cyber terrorists and fake news criminals”.

“Now let me speak as a UK proven research scientist. If one is Covid-19 positive, it does not necessarily mean you will die,” he writes, citing WHO scientists’ findings, not his.

“Such patients, if free from history of complicating diseases such as chest diseases, diabetes and other debilitating diseases can be treated and recover. They will fortunately become immune to subsequent COVID-19 infection.”

Dr. Elia added that the aim of the statement is to relieve the concern about his health and life.

He urged that everyone should observe strict social distancing and use of masks at all times.

South Sudan has confirmed 347 cases of coronavirus, with 6 deaths.

