20th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Striking doctors resume workJonglei clashes leave ‘over 200 dead’All MPs to test for Covid-19Eye Radio journalist’s home attacked, brother woundedMakuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   9 soldiers die in communal clashes

9 soldiers die in communal clashes

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 8 hours ago

The army has reported the death of at least nine soldiers following communal clashes in Mayom County, Unity state.

The officers were reportedly killed by cattle raiders who attacked their post over the weekend.

Officials in Unity State say about 17 people died during the clashes between armed youth from Warrap and Unity states.

The military spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio that the soldiers died while on duty.

“There were inter-communal clashes last week between the armed civilians in unity state,  these raiders had crossed into the neighboring Warrap, attacked a number of villages and they stole some cattle,” Lul said.

“We had a small post that was deployed there sometime back to maintain law and order between the two states. That post was also attacked by the raiders and as a result, we lost nine servicemen.”

The army spokesperson further said the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed in most parts of the country, is an indication that many civilians are heavily armed who continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

He added that the long-term solution to communal violence will require comprehensive disarmament.

Total Page Visits: 155 - Today Page Visits: 155

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
I’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak 1

I’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech 2

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19 3

Dr. Riek Machar and wife test positive for COVID-19

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments 4

Ateny blames latest clashes in Jonglei on absence of state governments

Published Monday, May 18, 2020

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death 5

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Striking doctors resume work

Published 1 hour ago

Jonglei clashes leave ‘over 200 dead’

Published 1 hour ago

All MPs to test for Covid-19

Published 2 hours ago

Meet Dr. Ajak Makor who beat the COVID-19, recounts his days in isolation

Published 3 hours ago

Eye Radio journalist’s home attacked, brother wounded

Published 4 hours ago

Makuei’s contacts await screening for Covid-19

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.