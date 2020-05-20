9 soldiers die in communal clashes

The army has reported the death of at least nine soldiers following communal clashes in Mayom County, Unity state.

The officers were reportedly killed by cattle raiders who attacked their post over the weekend.

Officials in Unity State say about 17 people died during the clashes between armed youth from Warrap and Unity states.

The military spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio that the soldiers died while on duty.

“There were inter-communal clashes last week between the armed civilians in unity state, these raiders had crossed into the neighboring Warrap, attacked a number of villages and they stole some cattle,” Lul said.

“We had a small post that was deployed there sometime back to maintain law and order between the two states. That post was also attacked by the raiders and as a result, we lost nine servicemen.”

The army spokesperson further said the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed in most parts of the country, is an indication that many civilians are heavily armed who continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

He added that the long-term solution to communal violence will require comprehensive disarmament.

Total Page Visits: 155 - Today Page Visits: 155