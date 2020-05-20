UN records over 350 sexual violent incidents in 2 years

A new report by the UN Human Rights Commission has revealed that more than 350 incidents of sexual violence were recorded in South Sudan between January 2018 and January 2020.

The conflict-related sexual violence involved at least 1,423 victims, including 302 minors.

According to the report published on Tuesday, a total of 356 incidents of sexual violence were recorded.

The UN said Unity, Central, and Western Equatoria states account for 85 percent of the cases.

These are areas where military clashes between government, SPLA-IO, and the National Salvation Front forces have often clashed.

The UN report revealed that those responsible for the violence included government and opposition forces, as well as youth militia used by the parties to the conflict.

Following the publication of the report, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General said women in South Sudan have suffered immensely from sexual violence.

David Shearer called for urgent intervention to ensure survivors get the health care and support they so desperately need.

In its response to the findings, the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare admitted the report was “timely” and provided “a true picture” of the challenges faced by the related survivors.

The UN Mission in South Sudan applauded the government for acknowledging the report and urged them to protect the survivors.

All parties to the revitalized peace agreement and the hold-out groups have severally signed the cessation of hostilities agreement that guarantees the protection of civilians from all forms of violence.

