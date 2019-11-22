22nd November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Another cantoned soldier dies in Amadi

Another cantoned soldier dies in Amadi

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Another senior SPLA-IO officer has died at a cantonment site in Amadi State due to “lack of medical attention”.

According to the Deputy Commander of the SPLA-IO forces at Ngiri encampment, Sgt.-Maj. Wilson Lewa Andrea died over the weekend because he could not get the necessary medication.

Maj.-Gen. Malish Barnaba said Sgt. they still do not have medical supplies at the cantonment site.

The death of Sgt.-Maj. Lewa brings the total number of deaths of senior SPLA-IO officers to four.

The Sector 6 Commander, Gen. Malish stated that Sgt.-Maj. Lewa died a few days after suffering from what seemed to be a stroke.

He said the late was getting out of his tent at the cantonment site when he suddenly collapsed.

The Deputy Governor of Amadi State Manase Dobuyi confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He said the late was transferred to the nearby hospital due to lack of an emergency response team at the military site.

“He was taken to Lui Hospital where he spent like three days and then died, on the date 17 November,” he explained.

In October, three senior officers, namely: Col. Stephen Dokolo, Lt. Col. Grand Leshono and Lt. Col. Linda Ari Komori, died at the same Ngiri cantonment site.

The SPLA-IO Sector Commander said they lost the soldiers because of lack of medicines.

There are 34 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board across the country.

However, the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, has reported a lack of logistical support, shelter, water, among others.

A significant number of opposition soldiers have reportedly left the cantonment sites in parts of the country over lack of food.

According to reports, these soldiers sleep under trees and are forced to shelter with locals in their mud huts known as “tukuls” when it rains.

On Tuesday, the government reportedly wired into the account of the National Pre-Transitional Committee another $40 million for the implementation of pre-interim activities.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday 1

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job 2

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

Published Thursday, November 21, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 3

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0 4

South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

Published Monday, November 18, 2019

Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market 5

Inferno destroys shops at Juba’s Custom Market

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents

Published 57 mins ago

Another cantoned soldier dies in Amadi

Published 4 hours ago

Acting NRA boss makes suspicious bank transfers

Published 5 hours ago

Son seeks justice after soldiers shot dead father

Published 7 hours ago

R-JMEC wants each mechanism to have separate bank account

Published 10 hours ago

Kiir inaugurates Juba power

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.