14th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Sudanese march on the streets of Khartoum | Credit | Unknown

Unconfirmed reports shows that several South Sudanese have been killed in the latest crackdown on protesters in the Sudan.

Recently, Human rights charity Amnesty International say they have evidence that the Sudanese government military forces are committing serious crimes against the protesters.

According to a South Sudanese human rights activist based in Khartoum, the military forces are targeting South Sudanese living in urban areas.

Achol Malong Deng told Eye Radio this morning that the number of South Sudanese killed in Khartoum has been growing since the beginning of the crackdown 11 days ago.

She described their situation as “not good.”

“The situations of South Sudanese here is not good completely,. A big number of them have been killed during the time of launching a violent attack on protesters in Khartoum, and even yesterday there was a very serious shooting in Jebel Aulia refugee’s camp by the rapid support forces.”

Achol said that the number of South Sudanese who have lost thier lives in the crack down is approximately 200.

“The number of South Sudanese refugees who have been killed can reach to 200 and this were targeted killings in their houses and streets in the areas of Haj Yousif, Om Durman and Khartoum North in Khartoum state.”

Achol also said that she and a legal support team from the UN Refugees Commission will pay a visit to some of the mortuaries tomorrow to ascertain the exact number of those who have been killed.

Attempts to reach the South Sudan embassy in Khartoum was not immediately successful.

Popular Stories
High court sentences Biar, Kerubino 1

High court sentences Biar, Kerubino

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists 2

Interior Minister criticized for ordering shooting of “disobedient” motorists

Published Saturday, June 8, 2019

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 3

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Lawyers to sue Interior Minister over “dangerous and unlawful” directives 4

Lawyers to sue Interior Minister over “dangerous and unlawful” directives

Published Monday, June 10, 2019

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court 5

NSS urged to punish officers who cocked their guns at the high court

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five governors summoned over insecurity in their states

Published 5 hours ago

Jonglei gov’t investigating alleged police brutality against school children

Published 5 hours ago

6.9 million at risk of hunger in South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Prison officer suspected of rape in Torit under police custody

Published 8 hours ago

Southern Liech facing shortage of police officers

Published 8 hours ago

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.