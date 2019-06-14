Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Unconfirmed reports shows that several South Sudanese have been killed in the latest crackdown on protesters in the Sudan.

Recently, Human rights charity Amnesty International say they have evidence that the Sudanese government military forces are committing serious crimes against the protesters.

According to a South Sudanese human rights activist based in Khartoum, the military forces are targeting South Sudanese living in urban areas.

Achol Malong Deng told Eye Radio this morning that the number of South Sudanese killed in Khartoum has been growing since the beginning of the crackdown 11 days ago.

She described their situation as “not good.”

“The situations of South Sudanese here is not good completely,. A big number of them have been killed during the time of launching a violent attack on protesters in Khartoum, and even yesterday there was a very serious shooting in Jebel Aulia refugee’s camp by the rapid support forces.”

Achol said that the number of South Sudanese who have lost thier lives in the crack down is approximately 200.

“The number of South Sudanese refugees who have been killed can reach to 200 and this were targeted killings in their houses and streets in the areas of Haj Yousif, Om Durman and Khartoum North in Khartoum state.”

Achol also said that she and a legal support team from the UN Refugees Commission will pay a visit to some of the mortuaries tomorrow to ascertain the exact number of those who have been killed.

Attempts to reach the South Sudan embassy in Khartoum was not immediately successful.