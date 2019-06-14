Southern Liech facing shortage of police officers

Authorities in Southern Liech State are appealing to the national government to help them with more police personnel.

Southern Liech borders Northern Liech to the north, Western Bieh to the east, Jonglei to the south-east, Eastern Lakes to the south, Western Lakes to the south-west, and Tonj to the west.

According to the state minister of information, there are only 20 police officers in the whole of Southern Liech.

The state population is estimated at 267,000.

However, according to the international standards 10 police officers serve 500 people.

Minster Nyuon Joseph spoke to Eye Radio today.

“So far the appeal of the new honorable governor is a reality because the number of the police forces we are having here is not enough and the state has like nine counties it needs more police forces so that they can protect the stability of the civilians.”

He says that there are no more than 30 police officers in Southern Liech.

“So far if we count the available number of the police forces we have here it cannot reach to 20 or 30 police personnel. In fact we have a shortage of police forces, therefore am appealing to the national government and in particular the ministry of interior to respond to the appeal of the new governor.”