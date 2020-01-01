Archbishop Arama calls for love and reconciliation in the New Year

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has called on South Sudanese to shun tribalism and hatred for reconciliation and peace to reign in the New Year.

The Most Reverend Arama urged South Sudanese to usher in 2020 with love, peace and reconciliation to give hope for stability in the country.

“The old has passed away behold the new has come, this means our decision, our action must always reflect the kingdom values of love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation,” the Most Rev. Arama said yesterday while delivering his wish for the New Year.

“The old and outdated practices of hatred, division and violence must end in the year 2019 and the year 2020 should be a year of hope to all of us.”

He called on South Sudanese to be optimistic and hopeful amidst the ongoing political and economic challenges facing the country.

“Our prayer is for every South Sudanese to look at things with a new way and a renewed effort and hope for peace and stability in South Sudan, happy New Year to all of you,” the ECSS Archbishop said.

South Sudan, ravaged by civil war that started in 2013 is struggling to rebuild its fragmented social and political fabric through implementing a peace deal signed in September 2018.