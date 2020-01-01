1st January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Archbishop Arama calls for love and reconciliation in the New Year

Archbishop Arama calls for love and reconciliation in the New Year

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama. Credit: facebook/Arama.

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has  called on South Sudanese to shun tribalism and hatred for reconciliation and peace to reign in the New Year.

The Most Reverend Arama urged South Sudanese to usher in 2020 with love, peace and reconciliation to give hope for stability in the country.

“The old has passed away behold the new has come, this means our decision, our action must always reflect the kingdom values of love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation,” the Most Rev. Arama said yesterday while delivering his wish for the New Year.

“The old and outdated practices of hatred, division and violence must end in the year 2019 and the year 2020 should be a year of hope to all of us.”

He called on South Sudanese to be optimistic and hopeful amidst the ongoing political and economic challenges facing the country.

“Our prayer is for every South Sudanese to look at things with a new way and a renewed effort and hope for peace and stability in South Sudan, happy New Year to all of you,” the ECSS Archbishop said.

South Sudan, ravaged by civil war that started in 2013 is struggling to rebuild its fragmented social and political fabric through implementing a peace deal signed in September 2018.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudanese students again occupy Harare embassy over arrears 1

S. Sudanese students again occupy Harare embassy over arrears

Published Friday, December 27, 2019

Pope, religious leaders, send South Sudan rivals Christmas peace appeal 2

Pope, religious leaders, send South Sudan rivals Christmas peace appeal

Published Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Six cattle traders killed, 12 wounded in ambush 3

Six cattle traders killed, 12 wounded in ambush

Published Friday, December 27, 2019

Tonj arrests eight for violence over county name 4

Tonj arrests eight for violence over county name

Published Thursday, December 26, 2019

Kiir advises citizens to prioritize agriculture 5

Kiir advises citizens to prioritize agriculture

Published Monday, December 30, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Archbishop Arama calls for love and reconciliation in the New Year

Published 1 min ago

Police bans shootings, fireworks to usher in New Year

Published 17 hours ago

Government, opposition forces arrive at Bahr-el-Ghazal training centres

Published 20 hours ago

New oil leakage in Ruweng

Published 1 day ago

Sudan sentences 29 to death for teacher’s killing in custody

Published 2 days ago

Kiir advises citizens to prioritize agriculture

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.