Armed Jonglei youth ‘terrorize’ Lopa-Lafon

Community leaders of Lopa-Lafon County, Eastern Equatoria State, say thousands of armed men from Jonglei State are committing atrocities in the area.

They say the youth are armed with PKMs, RPGs and other weapons.

The youth reportedly stormed Arilo village last week claiming that the locals speak Murle language.

According to Phillip Galla, Tannet community chairman, civilians have fled from the area for fear of getting killed.

He says many are unable to access their farms and graze cattle.

“They have forced them to stay indoors; nobody has been allowed to go to farm, to go for grazing. They aren’t allowed to go anywhere. As Tannet Community, this issue is so bad,” Galla told Eye Radio on Monday.

He called on the national government to intervene, saying the state authorities are taking too long to arrest the situation.

Last week, the governor of Eastern Equatoria State called on the Jonglei youth who were reportedly spotted in the area to withdraw.

They were allegedly pursuing Pibor area youth in an escalation of inter-communal conflict that has rocked neighboring communities in the Greater Jonglei area.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Jonglei State secretary general Mabior Atem said he was not aware and the state government would investigate into the allegations.

“To be honest, I am not aware of the presence of Jonglei youth in Eastern Equatoria State. What I know is that there is presence of Jonglei youth in Pibor Administrative Area,” he said.

“We will investigate whether our youth are the ones terrorizing communities in Eastern Equatoria.”

