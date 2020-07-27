27th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Gov’t advised to reinstate judges as ordered by EAC courtRadio Jonglei journalists stage pay strikeJuba urged to address Wau-Tonj road insecurityPresidency ignores regional call to reconstitute TNLAProtect humanitarians, gov’t reminded

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | National News | News | Peace   |   Gov’t advised to reinstate judges as ordered by EAC court

Gov’t advised to reinstate judges as ordered by EAC court

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

A courtroom at the EA Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania | Credit | Courtesy

An advocate has advised the government of South Sudan to comply with the ruling of the East African Court of Justice that ordered the reinstatement of judges dismissed illegally in 2017.

President Salva Kiir dismissed the 13 judges and justices through a presidential decree when they laid down their tools demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut, whom they said had failed to manage the Judiciary.

However, Justice Malek Mathiang Malek, who was a Justice of the Court of Appeal challenged the decision at the East African Court of Justice.

Last Friday, the court ruled against the government of South Sudan and ordered it to reinstate the dismissed judges.

A section of the South Sudanese has however raised concerns on whether the government of South Sudan will respect the regional court order.

‘Not a love letter’

But lawyer Philip Anyang believes the government has an obligation to respect decisions of regional bodies that it subscribes to.

“The suspension itself was illegal. The suspension contravened the constitution, and that it’s what was challenged at the East African Court of Justice,” he argued.

“So if the court has ordered that these people should be reinstated…they should be reinstated because it is an order of the court.

“It is not a love letter or something issued from the streets. It is the court of a community that we subscribe to; that is the East African Community that we are embers to and we must abide by the orders of the court.”

Lawyer Anyang further says there will be consequences if the government does not comply with the court orders.

“If it [gov’t] doesn’t comply with it, the petitioner will move back to court to see how this order can be enforced,” Anyang warned.

The government of South Sudan 15 days to comply with the order.

Total Page Visits: 18 - Today Page Visits: 18

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Customs officers call for resignation of their boss 1

Customs officers call for resignation of their boss

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Kiir asks Machar to replace gubernatorial nominee Olony 2

Kiir asks Machar to replace gubernatorial nominee Olony

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

NSS senior officer holds judiciary employees at gunpoint over land issue 3

NSS senior officer holds judiciary employees at gunpoint over land issue

Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020

South Sudan’s consul to Lebanon is reportedly a ‘fugitive’ 4

South Sudan’s consul to Lebanon is reportedly a ‘fugitive’

Published 23 hours ago

EA Court faults Kiir for ‘illegal’ dismissal of judges 5

EA Court faults Kiir for ‘illegal’ dismissal of judges

Published Saturday, July 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t advised to reinstate judges as ordered by EAC court

Published 1 min ago

Radio Jonglei journalists stage pay strike

Published 21 mins ago

Juba urged to address Wau-Tonj road insecurity

Published 53 mins ago

Presidency ignores regional call to reconstitute TNLA

Published 9 hours ago

Protect humanitarians, gov’t reminded

Published 9 hours ago

Oil prices affect Juba-Yei road construction

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.