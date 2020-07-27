Radio Jonglei journalists stage pay strike

Journalists working for Radio Jonglei in Bor are on a sit-down strike over what they call poor working conditions.

They say the management of the media house has turned deaf ears to their demand for salary increment and improvement of other working conditions.

They claim that the media house makes more than $10,000 and over a million pounds in a month from sponsored programs and other radio-related activities.

But they say the management pays a presenter, who also doubles as a reporter, just 7,850 SSP as monthly salary, which also covers field trip expenses.

The disgruntled journalists say since the Covid-19 pandemic came in, the cost of living has increased, leaving them unable to meet their family demands.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Bor on Sunday, the journalists said they will not resume work until their grievances are resolved.

“We have laid down our tools. When you are paid 7,850 SSP, what will I eat? How I will dress, considering that some of us have families?” Okan Thomas asked.

“They expect me to bring their news timely and write their stories, while they don’t give any transport nor food allowance.”

Another journalist, Mabang Kur further said “Imagine being paid 7850SSP.”

“How will you feed your family? You can’t even buy a cloth using that money,” Kur added.

Radio Jonglei FM 95.9 was launched in April 2010 under Scripture Cathedral Ministries.

The management of Radio Jonglei is yet to comment on the matter.

