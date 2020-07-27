Juba urged to address Wau-Tonj road insecurity

Some citizens of Western Bahr-el-Ghazal State are calling on the national government to address the insecurity along Wau-Tonj road following recent clashes and abductions.

Last week, the SPLA-IO had accused the SSPDF of disarming some of its officers in Western Bahr-el-Ghazal resulting in a brief shootout.

Col. Lam Gabriel said the incident was reportedly provoked by SSPDF disarmament force under the command of Lt.-Gen. Rin Tueny after a meeting with SPLA-IO’s Brigadier Gabriel Bol Wek.

According to civil society activists there, the state witnessed major clashes between 18 and 24 July where civilian vehicles and humanitarian convoys were attacked.

Some civilians are reportedly being detained and others missing.

In a statement issued at the weekend, a number of civil society organizations operating in Wau condemned the abduction, arbitrary arrest, and detention of civilians.

They called for an end to hostilities between the peace parties in the area.

The activists appealed to the two principals – President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar – to personally intervene to calm the tension.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, some residents of Wau say they are living in fear due to the tension.

“I am calling to the government to do an urgent intervention to sort out the problem in the area so that the citizens can move freely again,” a resident stated, “because…this is the mandate of the government to solve this kind of problems.”

Others expressed fears that the attacks could derail the implementation of the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement if not addressed quickly.

“As citizens, we condemn this act and we are calling for improvement of security in Western Bahr el Ghazal, especially Kwarjina area.”

Activists in Wau called upon the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and ceasefire monitor CTSAMVM to secure the safe and unconditional release of the detained civilians.

The Cessation of Hostilities Agreement prohibits all parties from all acts of violence, during the transitional period.

Total Page Visits: 170 - Today Page Visits: 170