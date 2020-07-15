15th July 2020
Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Late Habebe Alex, 34, was a traffic police officer deployed along Juba - Yei road. PHOTO//Family

A traffic police officer has been shot dead by gunmen in Nyakuron West area in the capital Juba. 

The 34-year-old was a private at the National Police Service.

A family member said the late Habebe Alex was attacked on Tuesday morning by two men who first exchanged blows with him.

During the cause of the fighting, the gunmen fatally shot Alex in the stomach near the Imatongas petrol depot, along Yei Road.

“They first shot him in the leg and again in the stomach, killing him instantly,” Samuel Wani narrated to Eye Radio.

The attackers then reportedly used Alex phone to inform the sister that they had killed him by the roadside, he continued.

The identities of his killers are not known.

“After that, they switched the number off and took it. When we arrived at the scene, we found that our brother was shot dead,” he added.

The late Habebe Alex left behind a wife and a child.

