Two die in Mayom attack

Renewed fighting has resulted in the killing of two people and injuring of five others in Mayom County, Unity State.

The Director-General in the State Ministry of Information Kang John Bol said the assault happened in the defunct Bul South County of greater Mayom.

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

However, John told Eye Radio that more than 200 herds of cattle were raided in the attack on three different locations in the county.

“Up to now, 12 to 13 youth are still missing, they are still at large, they are not yet found and we are not sure where they are killed or they are alive,” he added.

Last week, President Salva Kiir announced that the government would soon initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.

