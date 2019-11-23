23rd November 2019
Armed Sudanese clash with SSPDF near Renk

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

The Minister of Information in Northern Upper Nile says there were clashes between the army and armed men from neighbouring Sudan on Wednesday.

According to Santino Nyuan, an unknown group in military uniformed reportedly entered into the territories of South Sudan prompting a shootout with the SSPDF.

The clashes reportedly took place in an area called Dung Cam.

Nyuan says it is closer to the bordering Sudanese State of Blue Nile.

He could not confirm whether there were casualties but suggested that there was some death reported after the fight.

“We do not have enough information because the area is isolated and there is no network for communication. But we heard that there was a problem in the agricultural area between those elements and our police and the army who are stationed in that area,” said Nyuan.

Media reports say the armed Sudanese men entered 15 Kilometers into South Sudanese territory.

Early this month, 18 government employees from Northern Upper Nile State where kidnapped by armed men along the border with Sudan.

