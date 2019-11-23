23rd November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Five die of Hepatitis B in Wulu County

Five die of Hepatitis B in Wulu County

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

A member of parliament representing Wulu County at the National legislative assembly says five people have died of Hepatitis B virus in his constituency over the last one month.

Simon Malual revealed that 20 others are currently suffering from the virus in Wulu centre.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease.

The infection can last more than six months for some people and can increase your risk of developing liver failure, or liver cancer.

According to Honorable Malual, Wulu County in Western Lakes State has registered a high number of people infected by the virus.

He told Eye Radio that there are no medical organizations in the area to respond to what he has described as an outbreak of Hepatitis B virus.

“Even as I talk to you, there is a dead body at Juba mortuary, he died on the 21st of November in the hospital,” Malual said.

Hepatitis virus is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery, as well as through contact with blood or other body fluids.

It is also spread by needle-stick injury, tattooing, piercing and exposure to infected blood and body fluids, such as saliva and, menstrual, or vaginal fluids.

Sexual transmission of hepatitis B may occur, particularly in persons with multiple sex partners.

According to the World Health Organization, there is no cure for Hepatitis, but preventing the infection through a vaccine averts the development of complications including the development of chronic disease and liver cancer.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Acting NRA boss makes suspicious bank transfers 1

Acting NRA boss makes suspicious bank transfers

Published Friday, November 22, 2019

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job 2

Kiir offers Taban’s rival a job

Published Thursday, November 21, 2019

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday 3

Juba residents to get electricity on Thursday

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief 4

Gov’t can pay civil servants monthly – ex-NRA chief

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents 5

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents

Published Friday, November 22, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN Security Council put S.Sudanese leaders on notice

Published 4 hours ago

UNESCO launches education for cattle keepers

Published 4 hours ago

Five die of Hepatitis B in Wulu County

Published 4 hours ago

Armed Sudanese clash with SSPDF near Renk

Published 4 hours ago

Newly launched electricity disappoints Juba residents

Published 1 day ago

Another cantoned soldier dies in Amadi

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.