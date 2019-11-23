Five die of Hepatitis B in Wulu County

A member of parliament representing Wulu County at the National legislative assembly says five people have died of Hepatitis B virus in his constituency over the last one month.

Simon Malual revealed that 20 others are currently suffering from the virus in Wulu centre.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease.

The infection can last more than six months for some people and can increase your risk of developing liver failure, or liver cancer.

According to Honorable Malual, Wulu County in Western Lakes State has registered a high number of people infected by the virus.

He told Eye Radio that there are no medical organizations in the area to respond to what he has described as an outbreak of Hepatitis B virus.

“Even as I talk to you, there is a dead body at Juba mortuary, he died on the 21st of November in the hospital,” Malual said.



Hepatitis virus is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery, as well as through contact with blood or other body fluids.

It is also spread by needle-stick injury, tattooing, piercing and exposure to infected blood and body fluids, such as saliva and, menstrual, or vaginal fluids.

Sexual transmission of hepatitis B may occur, particularly in persons with multiple sex partners.

According to the World Health Organization, there is no cure for Hepatitis, but preventing the infection through a vaccine averts the development of complications including the development of chronic disease and liver cancer.