Army allegedly quells Akobo clashes

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Jonglei State | Credit | Wikipedia

The army has been deployed to areas where clashes have been reported in Greater Akobo, the Secretary-General of Jonglei State has said.

Over the weekend, armed youth from Pibor reported attacked areas inhabited by Lou-Nuer in Jonglei.

An unconfirmed report shows that several people have been killed and hundreds displaced by the attacks.

The clashes follow last February onslaught by alleged Lou-Nuer youth who reportedly killed 10 people in remote areas of Pibor.

On Monday, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President told Eye Radio that the President has directed the SSPDF forces in the area to assemble and provide security to the civilians.

Jonglei state Secretary-General, Mabior Atem Mabior, confirmed the deployment of the forces to quell the violence.

“I spoke to one of the commanders in one of the divisions in those areas and he told me soldiers have been deployed there to make sure there will be no further attacks,” Mabior told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“We are yet to get any real information regarding the number killed and the number wounded.”

President Kiir is yet to appoint governors for Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

His office has attributed the heightened clashes to the absence of governors and proper coordination between the state and the national government.

