Machar calls for review of lockdown measures

The First Vice President has advised the newly-reconstituted coronavirus taskforce to review the lockdown measures that were lifted two weeks ago.

In a final report on the work of the defunct taskforce, Machar advised the new taskforce to make facemask wearing mandatory for everyone.

Dr. Riek Machar, who led the first high-level taskforce, said they faced challenges in enforcing restrictions because the public continues to live either in ignorance or denial of the virus.

He admitted that the economic situation has forced many people to venture out in search for food, and prefer to die of the disease than hunger.

According to the statement seen by Eye Radio, Machar, who tested positive for the virus recently, called for imposition of social distancing, hand-washing, contact tracking and reporting suspected cases.

It revealed that some confirmed cases and contacts have often refused quarantine regulations while at home.

The statement signed by Dr. Machar also advised that any sudden death be tested for coronavirus to protect family members.

It said the burial of coronavirus victims should be conducted according to the protocols by trained healthcare workers.

In its recommendation, the former taskforce called for the incentivisation of frontline workers and other relevant workers.

It called for the payment of all salary arrears for security forces and civil servants from January to May 2020.

Among other guidelines are for the new taskforce to reconsider reorganizing the markets in favor of regulating the crowds.

It also urged the taskforce to restructure public transport system in favor of imposing social distancing.

Dr. Machar finally emphasized that social or physical distancing remains as the single most efficient capital available for halting the spread of the virus.

South Sudan has confirmed cases of 347, with 6 deaths.

Among those tested positive for the virus are the First Vice President and the Minister of Defense.

