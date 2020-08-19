Army implements ‘keep children out of conflict’ action plan

The army has established two committees to oversee implementation of an action plan aimed at keeping children away from armed forces.

In February, the main armed groups – SSPDF and the SPLA-IO – signed the comprehensive action plan with the support of the UN.

The plan emphasizes on putting an end to recruiting, exploiting, killing, maiming and exposing of children to armed conflicts and sexual violence.

The two committees are now tasked with turning the words of that national action plan into reality.

According to UN organizations, some 2,500 boys and girls have been released from different forces across the country since 2015.

But they insist that thousands more remain affiliated with armed groups.

“There is a need to make sure that released children can return to a home where a daily meal or two will prevent them from venturing back into such environments,” Angelina Teny, minister of defense.

The UN wants the armed groups to stop abducting children, attacking schools and hospitals and denying humanitarian access to boys and girls in need.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the SSPDF and the SPLA, with the help of the UN Mission in South Sudan, created a high-level inter-ministerial committee and a technical committee on Tuesday.

They are expected to help with the release of all children from the ranks and files of armed groups.

In doing so, the UN promises to remove -notably the SSPDF and the SPLA-IO from the UN Secretary-General’s list of shame -where armed state and non-state actors are called out for violations of children’s rights.

“Allow me to reassure you of the continuous commitment of the UN to support the government and these new committees with the implementation of the comprehensive action plan,” a pleased Alfred Orono Orono, chief of the UN peacekeeping mission’s Child Protection Unit, said to those attending the milestone event.