Why the ministry of labour is assessing all the private sectors

The Ministry of Labour has started assessing all the private sectors with the aim of registering all national and foreign nationals in the sector.
This is according to the Minister of Labour, James Hoth Mai.
South Sudan has witnessed high unemployment rates, with mainly foreign nationals occupying positions that could be handled by national in non-governmental institutions.
On Thursday, August 13, 2020, the minister of Labour addressed the media in Juba on the reasons why the ministry is assessing all private sectors in the country.
