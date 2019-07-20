20th July 2019
Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists & pedestrians

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | Obaj Okuj | Emmanuel Akile

File: Dr. John Garang Mausoleum, Juba.

The army has today re-opened Dr. John Garang Mausoleum after some motorists have complained of harassment by soldiers manning the mausoleum, the army spokesperson has said.

Dr. John Garang Mausoleum road link custom roundabout with the parliament and the ministries road.

In May, the security cordoned off the memorial park located at Customs amidst rumors of mass protests organized by the infamous Red Card Movement.

In addition, more soldiers were deployed around the park, especially at the roundabouts – the one in front of the parliament building and the University of Juba.

This week, some motorists have raised concerns over what they called harassment by soldiers manning the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

They said some soldiers intimidate those who failed to freeze during the raising or lowering of the flag at 6 in the morning and 6 in the evening.

Some motorists who spoke to Eye Radio said that whoever the soldiers think has violated the unwritten law is either fined or flogged.

One motorist said. “When you fail to stop when soldiers are raising and lowering the flag at 6 am and 6 pm, they will stop you and charges you for disobeying the flag, they tell you to choose either to pay a fine or be flogged.”

“We were stopped on the way going to Konykonyo with no reasons. We were very many on the bus when they stopped the driver, the driver pays the money and we were allowed to go,” said one commuter on public transport.

“The soldiers have been intimidating us throughout. Whenever drivers come, they would ask logbooks, which is not their work. The issue of the logbook and driving licenses are for the traffic police,” said one motorist.

In his response, the army spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio that the relevant commanders have responded to public outcry after they were made aware of the issue.

“Regarding harassment, it was brought to my attention and I also brought it to the attention of relevant commanders and am very sure one of the response is the re-opening of this roundabout for the public use,” said Major General Lul.

“Any malpractice is that we are registered during the time are going to be investigated and anybody who is suspected of involvement will be held accountable.”

Gen Lul said the road was closed because in preparations for 36 anniversary of SPLA on 16TH May and intention of doing some renovation around the area.

“It was overdue to be re-open for public use, the closure was in preparations for 36 anniversary of SPLA then now SSPDF,” said army spokesperson.

“We had an intention of doing some renovation around the area and use it for celebrations of 16 which is just postponed to 23 of May that was the primary intention at the time.”

20th July 2019

Breaking News

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists & pedestrians

