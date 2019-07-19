Woman dies after delayed blood transfusion in JTH

The anemic patient whose brother was asked to pay money first before donating his blood has died

in Juba Teaching Hospital, a relative has said.

Yesterday, Awan Achieck said nurses at the state-run hospital refused to draw his blood to save his ailing sister unless he pays some amount of money first.

Awan Achiek took her sister to Juba Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

He said a doctor at the hospital diagnosed Nyibol Achieck with insufficient blood and recommended a blood transfusion.

“According to what Doctor told us, she lacks blood in her body, she also has hepatitis, I don’t know whether it is B or A it was not so much disclosed. She had a problem in her heart, she found difficulties in breathing,” said Achiek.

However, Achiek said the nurses demanded 1,500 pounds before drawing blood from his body.

“They could not tell us the reason why they are demanding for this money,” he told Eye Radio.

“Very unfortunately, I don’t have that money. They told me ‘if you don’t have money, then we are not going to do anything’. This is the system…in the hospital.”

He questioned the humanity and professionalism of the doctors and nurses working at the Juba teaching hospital.

“I don’t know what is happening in that hospital, these nurses and doctors are not always active. When you bring a sick person it will take time for them, even first aid is a problem, and they cannot even give first aid,” he said.

“My sister just died at around 10:30 pm, then we took her to Ghiada and her body is still lying there at Ghiada mortuary.”

Awan urged the government to address challenges facing the health sector in the country.

“The government of South Sudan must take some measures actually to help these people,” he concluded.

Jackeline Elias, a nurse at the blood bank in Juba Teaching Hospital said she has taken 1,500 South Sudanese Pounds from the patient relative.

She told Eye Radio, the money was meant for the laboratory test and blood screening before the donation.

Jackeline said the reason they did testing at the hospital is that the private clinic was closed around the area.

“Christine (nurse) told him that the screening will cost 1, 500 South Sudanese Pounds, this is because the clinic outside was not opened because they came early in the morning,” said Jackeline.

“Christine (nurse) did all the screening and the screening done to the first donor went well. He went and brought another person. But we didn’t screen the second blood donor. So we went home and left the morning team to do the blood screening for the second donor.”

The screening includes Hepatitis B, C, and the venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test, among others.