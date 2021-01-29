29th January 2021
Arrest warrant issued for NSS officer over hit-and-run accident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Kubri Haboba Credit|Juba in the Making

The traffic police in Central Equatoria State has issued a warrant of arrest against a fugitive national security officer who hit and killed a woman along Gurei-Gudele road on Thursday, January 28.

The accident happened on Kubri [bridge] Haboba.

Director of Central Equatoria State Traffic Police told Eye Radio that the accident involved a boda-boda Senke motorcycle registration number SSD 692 R and a car with the number SSD 047 E belonging to the national security service.

A 42-year-old woman identified as Joyce Elia Otoryo who was on the boda-boda died at Kubri Haboba. She is a resident of New Dawn area at Gudele 2.

“We opened a case under articles 50, 47 and 42 from South Sudan traffic police act of 2003 and we arrested the motorcycle raider as a first accused person and the second accused we didn’t arrest him,” said Brigadier-General Daniel Wani.

He disclosed that the motorcycle rider is being detained at Gudele police station while the national security officer is on the run.

“We issued a warrant of arrest for the second accused person and his car.”

Traffic accidents have increased along major roads in Juba in recent days.

An Eye Radio journalist said last Sunday alone, he counted four accidents on Gudele road involving motorcycle riders commonly known as boda-bodas.

Arrest warrant issued for NSS officer over hit-and-run accident

29th January 2021

