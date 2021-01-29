29th January 2021
President Kiir to turn back the clock on Sunday

Authors: Priscah Akol | Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir in his office. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

Journalists have been invited to witness President Salva Kiir officially set South Sudan’s clock one hour back on Sunday night as the country moves to a new time zone, the government has announced.

“All the media houses are expected to attend that occasion at midnight so that when the president turns the clock [it] is an indication that we have moved out of 3 hours difference to 2 hours difference,” it said.

The event will take place at the State House, J1.

The change will be effective next Monday at 00:00 (midnight) on February 1, when clocks will be set back 1 hour to 23:00 or 11:00 pm.

Two weeks ago, the council of ministers endorsed changing the country’s time zone by setting the clock back 1 hour, starting on February 1, 2021.

Addressing the press after the cabinet meeting on Friday, Michael Makuei disclosed that President Salva Kiir will officiate the shift in time zone Sunday night.

“This is a very important function because it will make a turning point in the life of people,” he argued.

“Those who usually get up at 6 am will be getting up at the new 6 which will be 7 am so people will not be coming to the office when it is still dark.”

The Ministry of Labor on Thursday issued a circular informing workers of the change.

According to the ministry, the changing of time will not affect the working hours of both public and private sector workers.

