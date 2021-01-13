13th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Atleast 5 police officers killed by armed youth in Yirol West

Atleast 5 police officers killed by armed youth in Yirol West

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

Yirol road. Courtesy

At least five police officers have been killed and six others wounded by armed youth in Yirol West County of Lakes State.

The police reported that the incident took place on Monday when armed youth raided animals at Majime cattle camp in Yirol.

According to the area police spokesperson, the officers were dispatched from the state headquarters to pursue the raiders but were ambushed.

“The force fell into an ambush of unidentified cattle raiders…some who sustained serious injuries were taken to Mapourdit hospital for treatment, the rest were brought to Rumbek State hospital,” Mabior Makuac told Eye radio on Wednesday.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

Mr. Makuac appealed to the armed youth “not to fight your own government.”

He expressed his “heartfelt condolence to the families of the deceased.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba 1

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

Published Sunday, January 10, 2021

12 officials locked in their hotel rooms over unpaid bills 2

12 officials locked in their hotel rooms over unpaid bills

Published Thursday, January 7, 2021

Army general survives plane crash 3

Army general survives plane crash

Published Sunday, January 10, 2021

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing 4

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021

New Wau revenue authority director disappears on reporting day 5

New Wau revenue authority director disappears on reporting day

Published Monday, January 11, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Atleast 5 police officers killed by armed youth in Yirol West

Published 1 min ago

Officials recently locked into their hotel rooms to be relocated

Published 7 mins ago

Activist urges Uganda to beef up security for refugees during elections

Published 19 mins ago

South Sudan-born lung specialist named Most Influential African

Published 3 hours ago

Failure to implement resolutions blamed for Terekeka communal violence

Published 3 hours ago

Elderly couple in Lainya released by abductors

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.