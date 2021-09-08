8th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   August characterized by floods, violence, coronavirus -OCHA

August characterized by floods, violence, coronavirus -OCHA

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 50 seconds ago

A recent picture of a village in Unity State under water | Credit | Courtesy

UN agencies say the month of August was characterized by deaths and displacements related to flooding, violence, food insecurity, and the coronavirus.

An estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May, with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

They say many of those affected moved to higher ground within their county and needed humanitarian assistance.

In a humanitarian snapshot published on Tuesday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, recurring violence in Tambura of Western Equatoria state has impacted humanitarian activities.

It said more than 58,000 people from Tambura remained displaced in eight settlements since June.

In Juba County of Central Equatoria, UN OCHA stated that fighting between cattle keepers and host communities displaced some 10,000 people to Juba town.

700 others were displaced by fighting between armed factions in Yei County.

By the end of August, UN OCHA disclosed that sub-national violence in Tonj East County of Warrap state displaced more than 5,000 people.

It also said fighting between alleged rival military factions of the SPLA-IO displaced some 2,000 people in Manyo County of Upper Nile state.

The UN agencies stated that the floods, violence, and coronavirus require additional funding to respond to the growing humanitarian needs in South Sudan.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 3

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Violence victims: Kiir directs institutions to make repatriation attractive 5

Violence victims: Kiir directs institutions to make repatriation attractive

Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

August characterized by floods, violence, coronavirus -OCHA

Published 50 seconds ago

33,000 teachers to receive incentives – UNICEF

Published 16 hours ago

Tambura Monday attack death toll rises to 24

Published 18 hours ago

Some trucks cross over to Nimule

Published 20 hours ago

EAC secretariat urged to deploy regional joint army patrol

Published 21 hours ago

Activist calls for state of emergency in WES

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.