8th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   WBS and WES to experience heavy rain in the next few days

WBS and WES to experience heavy rain in the next few days

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 15 mins ago

Yubu river bridge submerged by flood water in Nzara County, Western Equatoria state. Credit|Resident

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre has warn of possible heavy rainfall in Western Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria states in the next few days.

In its weekly rainfall forecast report released yesterday, IGAD advised authorities and the public in these areas to take appropriate measures to protect lives and livelihoods.

It adds that heavy rainfall is also expected in eastern Oromia in Ethiopia, parts of Nandi and Kericho counties in Kenya.

Other areas the center considered as isolated regions in Western Bahr el Ghazal, central parts of South Sudan and southern part of Sudan are also expected to experience a total rainfall above 100 mm.

The report further states that moderate rainfall between 50 – 100 mm is expected over southern Sudan, central to western South Sudan, parts of western and central Ethiopia, parts of northern Uganda, and western Kenya.

Light rainfall less than 30 mm is expected over central Sudan, parts of eastern South Sudan, eastern Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, northern and southern coastal regions of Somalia, coastal regions of Kenya and Tanzania.

Meanwhile dry conditions are expected in Rwanda, Burundi, central to western Tanzania, eastern and northern Kenya, central Somalia, southern Ethiopia, and northern Sudan.

In recent weeks, torrential rains have disrupted livelihoods in several parts of South Sudan including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese 1

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Juba rejects deployment of UPDF along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers 3

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers 4

Fuel scarcity: Govt warns black market fuel dealers

Published Sunday, September 5, 2021

Violence victims: Kiir directs institutions to make repatriation attractive 5

Violence victims: Kiir directs institutions to make repatriation attractive

Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Over 300,000 people affected by floods in S. Sudan – UN OCHA

Published 7 mins ago

WBS and WES to experience heavy rain in the next few days

Published 15 mins ago

August characterized by floods, violence, coronavirus -OCHA

Published 37 mins ago

33,000 teachers to receive incentives – UNICEF

Published 17 hours ago

Tambura Monday attack death toll rises to 24

Published 19 hours ago

Some trucks cross over to Nimule

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.