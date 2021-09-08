WBS and WES to experience heavy rain in the next few days

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre has warn of possible heavy rainfall in Western Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria states in the next few days.

In its weekly rainfall forecast report released yesterday, IGAD advised authorities and the public in these areas to take appropriate measures to protect lives and livelihoods.

It adds that heavy rainfall is also expected in eastern Oromia in Ethiopia, parts of Nandi and Kericho counties in Kenya.

Other areas the center considered as isolated regions in Western Bahr el Ghazal, central parts of South Sudan and southern part of Sudan are also expected to experience a total rainfall above 100 mm.

The report further states that moderate rainfall between 50 – 100 mm is expected over southern Sudan, central to western South Sudan, parts of western and central Ethiopia, parts of northern Uganda, and western Kenya.

Light rainfall less than 30 mm is expected over central Sudan, parts of eastern South Sudan, eastern Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, northern and southern coastal regions of Somalia, coastal regions of Kenya and Tanzania.

Meanwhile dry conditions are expected in Rwanda, Burundi, central to western Tanzania, eastern and northern Kenya, central Somalia, southern Ethiopia, and northern Sudan.

In recent weeks, torrential rains have disrupted livelihoods in several parts of South Sudan including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.