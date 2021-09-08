Govt told to address root cause of conflicts in Tambura

Legislators from Western Equatoria State have call on the government to constitute a national fact finding committee to find out the root causes and those behind Tambura violent conflict.

This came after 24 more people were killed in a renewed clashes on Monday.

Local authorities estimate that nearly 200 people have been killed and about 30,000 others displaced between June and August.

Over the weekend, religious leaders in Western Equatoria blamed the state and national government for failing to put to an end the ongoing atrocities against civilians in Tambura County.

Now Member of Parliament from the volatile area has call on the national government to swiftly send an independent committee to investigate the matter.

They say the conflict in Tambura is a national crisis that need a national response.

After meeting the first Vice-President Dr. Riek Machar on Tuesday, Arkagelo Minawe, who represent Tambura County at the RTNLA, said on behalf of his colleagues that:

“We reached a resolution that it is a must that a fact-finding committee be sent to Tambura to go and find out what exactly is the cause of the violent conflict there. The committee should be at the level of the national government.”

In July, a meeting between the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar with the political and military leaders from the state resolved to convene a conference in Tambura to address the grievances.

The also government resolved to relocate SPLA-IO and other forces out of Tambura County to ease the ongoing violence in the area.

It also agreed to provide food, shelter, and healthcare to the people affected by the violence in Tambura County.

But the acting press secretary in the Office of the First Vice President said there is no money to implement some of the resolutions.

Religious leaders have often called on the state and national governments to address the rapid increase and expansion of the breakdown of the law and order in Tambura.

