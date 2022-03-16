16th March 2022
Australian-based S. Sudanese artist wins inaugural La Prairie Art Award

Author: Memo Lasuba | Published: 4 hours ago

Artist Atong Atem is awarded the inaugural La Prairie art award at Art Gallery Of NSW on Tuesday. She says her work is ‘political, gendered and racial – but what isn’t?’ Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

An Australian-based South Sudanese photographer has been awarded the Australian’s Art Gallery inaugural La Prairie Art Award this week on Monday.

Atong Atem was awarded for her self-portrait in five parts, A yellow dress, a bouquet (2022).

It is a $50,000 prize and a $30,000 worth of travel.

Atem, a South Sudanese national residing in Melbourne, has been an artist for 10 years.

The daughter of a veteran journalist and writer, Atem Yaak Atem could not hide her joy when the news of the award was broken to her.

“It’s hard to not see value in your work when people you admire are seeing value in it,” Atong said after receiving the award.

In a tweet, the former Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Majak D’Agoot said: “It really feels good not only to be a father but also a South Sudanese at such a moment.”

Some South Sudanese in Australia were also excited about the award saying it brings about a good image of South Sudan abroad.

Atong Atem with the self-portrait that won the Art Gallery of NSW’s new La Prairie Art Award. CREDIT:LOUISE KENNERLEY

