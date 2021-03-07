7th March 2021
Aweil man dies in house fire

Aweil man dies in house fire

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 1 min ago

A 22-year-old man has died in a fire incident in Aweil town of Northern Bahr-El-Ghazal state this morning.

According to the Mayor of Aweil town, the fire started at around 7:00 am in a house where the late was sleeping.

Mr. Garang Deng Diing said the late has been identified as Makoi Peter William Deng.

He says four houses including a shisha place where the late was working were razed to ashes.

“When he was sleeping people come in the morning and they light a fire for Shisha and tea and suddenly from nowhere the fire cached the house where he was sleeping,” Mayor Garang narrated the incident to Eye Radio on Sunday morning.

“People run away but he remained inside and when he tried to get out, the fire had already caught him. He fell then from there he got burned and died immediately.”

Mayor Garang also revealed that they have instructed the police in the area to carry out investigations.

“We instructed police to investigate how this fire happened including the bar owner and some people who were around. They must be investigated to see how this fire erupted so this is what happened this morning,” he added.

7th March 2021

