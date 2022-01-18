Aweil police arrest grenade explosion suspect

Police in Aweil Town of Northern Bar el Ghazal state have finally apprehended a man suspected to have exploded a grenade during a night party over the weekend in which two people were killed and 33 others injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 5am in Kueny-rach area of Aweil, when a group of youth were celebrating a football victory over their opponents in the area.

The suspect, identified by the police as Amuk Abut, is said to have caused chaos when he was sent out from the party.

Abut believed to be a wounded soldier got angry, then rushed home and picked a hand grenade, detonating it among the partyers.

According to state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Akol the suspect was arrested on Monday around 8pm in the town of Aweil after a thorough search.

Captain Guot says Abut is now in a police custody, pending investigation.

“We managed to apprehend the suspect and he is in our custody and investigation is going on. I know the case has catched the public attention and we will keep informing you”, Captain Guot told Eye Radio on Tuesday from Aweil Town.

This is the second grenade explosion incident reported in Aweil in about a year.

In February last year, a 13-year-old boy reportedly died and his two younger sisters critically injured in a grenade explosion in Shilkaw Payam, Nyamlel area of Aweil West County.

Their father, Atir Awech, an SSPDF officer reportedly left the grenade in a bag where the children mistook it for a toy.

