18th January 2022
Kiir grants amnesty to Kit-Gwang and Agwelek forces

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaking during swearing-in of Moses Makur as New Governor of the Central Bank on 4th Jan-2022. Photo. PPU

President Salva Kiir has granted amnesty to Akwelek and Kit-Gwang forces of the SPLM/A –IO splinter group.

The order was read on the state-run TV, SSBC on Monday evening.

The pardon comes a day after the SPLM-IG and the Kit-Gwang faction of the SPLM/A-IO signed two separate agreements in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Sunday.

The January-2022-deals, the signatories say, aims at expediting full implementation of the September 2018 peace accord.

The amnesty was one of the demands of the peace agreement to pave way for its implementation.

According to the agreement, the Kit-Gwang-Agwelek group shall have coordination offices in Jonglei state’s capital Bor and Upper Nile’s capital, Malakal to enable the reintegration of their forces into the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

But until that takes place, the coalition group shall maintain their forces separately.

