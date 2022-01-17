UK donates $23m to flood & drought affected EA countries including S. Sudan

The UK government has announced an equivalent of 23 million US dollars to support four East African Countries including South Sudan that have been extremely affected by flooding and droughts.

The funding was announced on Moday by the Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford who is currently on her tour in the region.

The countries expected to benefit from the financial aid include, South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia.

In a statement Vicky Ford said catastrophic droughts and floods, paired with ongoing conflicts and poor governance in Somalia, South Sudan and Ethiopia, have created what she calls a perfect storm in those countries, putting at risks hundreds of thousands of people into famine.

“For countries in East Africa, climate change is not a future problem – it is driving a humanitarian emergency right now”, the statement obtained by Eye Radio on Monday partly read.

She said the funding package will now provide vital assistance to almost a million people across the region and help those affected to access clean water and healthy food.

Out of the money, South Sudan has been allocated close to five million US dollars.

This will be channeled through UN food agency, WFP and the International Office of Immigration, IO.

This comes after UNOCHA, warned that South Sudan was likely to face several hunger this year due to impact of the flash floods.