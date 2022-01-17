17th January 2022
Editor’s Note: Apology to Media Authority

Author: Editor | Published: 1 min ago

On January 03, 2022, Eye Radio published a news story on its website and social media platforms titled: “Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in the 2013 war.” Eye Radio considered it newsworthy and a developing story.

However, on January 11, 2022, the Media Authority summoned Eye Radio management, warned and demanded Eye Radio to apologize for publishing the story.  Therefore, we apologize for the concern raised. Eye Radio will continue to work with the Media Authority in safeguarding the Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom as well as paying strict adherence to the Code of Conduct for Practice of Journalism in South Sudan.  Eye Radio is committed to Ethical Journalism in the Public Interest. We are also committed to Accurate and Credible reporting.

