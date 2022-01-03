Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war

The Commander of the Land Force of UPDF has admitted that Uganda army captured Bor Town eight years ago during the 2013 violence.



According to Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yuweri Museveni, it took UPDF almost two weeks to capture Bor town from SPLA-IO in 2014.

In 2014, the then rebel forces under Dr. Riek Machar accused the UPDF of fighting alongside the then SPLA and bombarding its locations in the Upper Nile region claims which were later refuted by Former UPDF Chief of forces, Col Paddy Akunda.

He also denied that Ugandan forces were not involved in any combat in South Sudan conflicts.

But a tweet by UPDF Lt. General who serves as the commander of the land forces of the Uganda People’s Defense Force revealed that the UPDF outmaneuvered the forces who were based in the Jonglei State capital.

“Me and my comrade Maj. General Kayanja Muhanga, in 2013/14 we captured Bor in South Sudan in less than two weeks! We stabilized that situation in a short time,” Lt. Gen. Muhoozi tweeted.

Muhoozi was relating the Bor capture to its recent fight with the Allied Democratic Forces or the ADF forces in Kambi ya Yua.

The ADF, is an Islamist rebel group in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It is not clear why Gen. Muhoozi decided to admit its involvement in the South Sudan violence which was earlier denied by the Ugandan government.

But, the Uganda media reported that Muhoozi’s tweeting activities always has people wondering if he’s the one behind the keyboard of his account.

Last year in September, he took to his Twitter page to re-echo his father’s sentiments over ousting the coup leaders in Guinea Conakry.

He took to his Twitter page to say that at the orders of the Commander in Chief, his father Gen Museveni, the coup could be dealt with by the UPDF in less than a day.

“If our Commander in Chief gave us instructions it wouldn’t take UPDF a day to discipline mutinous troops like the ones in Guinea-Conakry,” Muhoozi tweeted.

On the 19th September 2021, he tweeted how his late grandfather told him that the first Banyankore were from Egypt and therefore anyone who attacks the Pharaohs will be attacking Uganda too.

“My late grandfather Mzee Amos used to tell us that the first Banyankore came from Egypt. When I was there for a course (for 6 months) I never had a problem with any Egyptian. If anybody thinks of fighting Egypt, he should know he will be fighting Uganda as well,” Muhoozi tweeted.

On the 20th September 2021, he again tweeted saying that he doesn’t know why his Ethiopian brothers are fighting him in Tigray.

“I don’t know why my brothers in Ethiopia are fighting me? It makes me sad. You are now fighting my tribe in Tigray. Tigrayans are part of us. God is the one who protects us!” He added in a series of his tweets.

This is due to the fact that his mother or the Bahima historically have close ties to the Cushites in the Tigray region in the horn of Africa.

Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba was previously the commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC).

In 2017 Muhoozi, was appointed Presidential Adviser, fueling speculations he is being prepared for the presidency.

He was reappointed as the Commander of the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) in December 2020.

Lt. Gen. Muhoozi served in the same position from 2008 to 2017.

