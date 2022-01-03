3rd January 2022
Covid-19: S Sudan confirms 17 new cases Sunday

The Ministry of Health said it has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This raises South Sudan’s cumulative tally to 15, 655.

The results were obtained from 299 samples tested in the laboratory

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 136 as there was no new death registered.

The ministry said it had so far conducted 299,886 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April last year.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. John Rumunu, said they are tracing 2,585 contacts of the confirmed cases.

So far, 12,934 cases have recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases and new variants continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

