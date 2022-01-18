Dr. Agot Alier fired as Bor Town Mayor

The governor of Jonglei state has fired the Mayor of Bor Municipality, Dr. Agot Alier Leek, in a gubernatorial decree issued on Monday.

Governor Denay Jock Chagor did not name a replacement.

Dr. Agoot Alier Leek was appointed Mayor of Bor Municipality in March last year when the state government was established.

He barely spent seven months in the position.

In May last year, Dr. Agoot Alier was fired from the position of Bor town Mayor after being dismissed from the SPLM party by Antipas Nyok, Jonglei state Deputy Governor, who is also the interim chairperson of the SPLM in the state.

But Governor Denay overturned his deputy’s order and retained Dr. Agoot as Mayor of Bor town.

The gubernatorial decree on Monday evening did not cite any reason for relieving the mayor.

Dr. Agoot previously served as the commissioner of Bor County.

