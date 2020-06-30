Aweil schoolgirls accuse teachers of stealing their motivational cash

Some schoolgirls in Aweil town of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State are complaining that they are receiving only about one third of the 3,300-pound motivational cash.

This is the second phase of Girls’ Education South Sudan or GESS Program launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Education, UKAID, and other partners.

The project, which is worth 70 million sterling pounds, offers cash to girls to enable them to continue with education.

Eligible schoolgirls across the country started receiving their cash in May.

GESS had said that due to the closure of schools, it would be part of the incentives to help the girls overcome the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining balance, will be paid when schools are reopened.

However, some of pupils now say they are being given only 1,000 pounds of the 3,300 SSP.

Others told Eye Radio that their names are missing on the lists.

“They told us that, we would be receiving 10,000 pounds, but they gave us only 1,000 pounds,” said Mary Atap Augustino, a 6th grader at Alok Girls Primary and Secondary School.

“They did not tell us the reason why they have not given some of us the money. We want the money so that it can help us.”

Another pupil at St. Daniel Comboni Primary School said she has not received the financial assistance.

“We were registered to receive the money, but my name went missing. So they told me that, my money is not there because my name is nowhere to be seen,” said Linda Aguek, P7 pupil.

When contacted, the Monitoring and Evaluations lead at GESS, William Tim, confirmed that such reports have been received and those accused are under investigation.

“These teachers are being investigated, because they have been identified in the school where the incident took place,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

Tim added that payments will be completed next week.

