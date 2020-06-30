17 more people test coronavirus positive

South Sudan on Monday confirmed 17 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s number of confirmed total cases so far to 2,006.

The country also recorded one new death. That brought the total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 across the country to 37.

The results were got from 65 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

Of the 17 positive cases, eight are male adults and nine are female adults.

On the positive, the number of patients that have recovered from the virus increase to 261.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Dr. Richard Laku, Covid-19 Incident Manager, said they are tracing 649 contacts of the confirmed cases.

He appealed to the citizens to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

