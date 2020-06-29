Kiir appoints 8 governors

President Salva Kiir has issued a republican decree appointing 8 governors for the states in South Sudan.

The list retains some familiar faces from the previous 32 states.

Among the first appointees are; Emmanuel Adil Anthony as the new governor for Central Equatoria state. Adil was the former governor of the defunct Yei River state.

Kiir then reinstated Louis Lobong Lojore as governor of Eastern Equatoria state. Mr. Lobong served as governor of the defunct Kapoeta state and remains the longest-serving governor since winning the elections in 2010.

Read on the state television, President Kiir also restored Dr. Joseph Monytuil, an ally, to his previous gubernatorial position of Unity state.

Dr. Monytuil governed Northern Liech state before its dissolution in February 2020.

As per last week’s deal between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar – the Kiir’s SPLM appoints 6 governors.

The additional appointees are:

Makur Kulang for Lakes state

Tong Aken Ngor for Northern Bahr el Ghazal state

Bona Panek Biar for Warrap state

The June 17 agreement gave SPLM-IO the power to nominate 3 governors.

Among those appointed today on SPLM-IO’s ticket are:

Sarah Cleto Rial for Western Bahr el Ghazal state Alfred Futio Karaba for Western Equatoria state

The decree outlined that the Secretaries-General in the above 8 states to continue to work and support the governors in their respective states, pending appointment of state ministers, advisors and county commissioners.

Missing from tonight’s appointment are governors for Jonglei and Upper Nile state. The SPLM-IO is required to nominate one more governor, while the South Sudan Opposition Alliance will also appoint a governor.

Likely, the governors of the two states were not appointed tonight due to the existing disagreement -stemming from the objection by SSOA of Jonglei state as its share.

A section of the opposition alliance led by the chairperson objected to Jonglei state and instead demanded they be given Upper Nile state. The Kiir-Machar deal allotted Upper Nile to SPLM-IO.

In the interim, President Salva Kiir instructed the Secretaries-General and County Directors in Jonglei and Upper Nile states to continue to act in their respective positions, pending appointment of the two governors.

The President further appointed executives for the 3 Special Administrative Areas.

1. Kuol Diem Kuol- Chief Administrator for Abyei Administrative Area.

2. Joshua Konyi – Chief Administrator for Greater Pibor Administrative Area. Konyi once served as Commissioner for Pibor.

3. William Chol – Chief Administrator for Ruweng Administrative Area. This is a new position following the establishment of the area in February 2020.

