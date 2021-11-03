3rd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Axeman attacks Twic prison, hacks two to death

Axeman attacks Twic prison, hacks two to death

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

A man hacked inmates to death on Monday before being shot dead by a prison officer in Twic County, Warrap State, according to an official.

Manut Deng, 35, had been serving a three-year jail term for murder.

However, authorities say the former prison administrator, who happened to be Deng’s relative, decided to keep him in his house, though he would frequent the correctional facility.

“When Capt. William handed over the prison administration to me, he kept this prisoner in his house. He was serving number of sentences in the prison,” said Maj.-Gen. John Machar, Twic County Prison director.

On that fateful day, and armed with an axe, Deng allegedly attacked Mathiang Ring and Deng Mabur – killing them before being gunned down.

Ring and Mabur were aged 67 and 78, respectively.

“The deceased were among the elderly inmates that I allowed to sleep in front of my office for safety reasons,” Machar continued.

Other prisoners who sustained injuries during the attack include Achol Deng and Nyuon Chol, and prison officer named Dut Maker.

Maj.-Gen. Machar added that the motive behind the attack on Twic County prison, which is home to 312 prisoners, is still unknown.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib 1

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests 2

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers 3

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers

Published Monday, November 1, 2021

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 4

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published 19 hours ago

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 5

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tribunal for murdered journalists to open in The Hague

Published 1 hour ago

Axeman attacks Twic prison, hacks two to death

Published 4 hours ago

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published 19 hours ago

Sudan crisis: Activist welcomes Kiir intervention

Published 19 hours ago

Bor police crackdown on dress code sparks condemnations

Published 21 hours ago

Abiy claims foreign troops fighting with Tigray forces

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.