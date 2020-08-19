Badi replaces defrocked Jonglei church leader

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan has appointed Reverend John Panchol Kon Achiek as the replacement for the embattled archbishop of Jonglei State Internal Province.

Reverend Panchol will be the new commissary for the Diocese of Bor.

The appointment comes after the Anglican Communion in the country expelled Archbishop Rubben Akur Ngong last week.

Akur was divested last week on grounds of disobedience, violation of by-laws and division of ECSS followers.

But Akur rejected his defrocking, claiming that Archbishop Justin Badi did not follow the right procedures in relieving him.

On Tuesday, his office told Eye Radio that Bishop Akur would continue to serve the Province independently until his term comes to an end in 2028.

The defiant archbishop declared that the diocese would operate as an autonomous institution from the larger Episcopal Church headed by Justin Badi.

However, the ECSS has gone ahead to appoint his successor.

“We have appointed our commissary of the Diocese of Bor, who will work with the administration of ECSS,” Archbishop Justine Badi Arama said.

“That is in accordance with the constitution of the church. There are faithfuls in Bor who are loyal to ECSS and who want to serve God through ECSS.”

There are more than nine dioceses under the Jonglei State Internal Province, governed by the Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.