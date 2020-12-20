Bakasoro returns home after five years

The former govrnor of Western Equatoria State has returned to Yambio for the first time in five years to a huge home coming reception.

Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro is the leader of the National Movement for Change party, and a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

He was elected governor in 2010, fired by President Kiir in 2015 and then detained for several months without charges.

Bakosoro left South Sudan after his release from detention in early 2016. After traveling to the United States, he formed his political movement in 2017.

Bakasoro then joined peace negotiations in Addis Ababa, and after parteis signed the revitalized peace agreement, he was appointed national minister for public service and human resource development in the unity government.

On Thursday, Bakasoro said he returned to Yambio to “celebrate Christmass.”

The current Governor of Western Equatoria State, Alfred Futuyo says during his reign, he is open to receive sons of the soil back home.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Tambura-Yambio Diocese, Eduardo Hiiboro called on politicians there to work together to consolidate peace in the state.

“All of you are children of this place and all we want from you as concerned citizens is working together,” Bishop Hiboro told the politicians.

“Teamwork, building the peace, and providing security to these people. All they want is peace and to see them together walking and coming here is a great message of peace,” he added.

