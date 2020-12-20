You are here: Home | National News | News | IGAD summit opens in Djibouti
The 38th IGAD Extra-ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Governments has opened in Djibouti today.
It is chaired by Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok—the chairperson of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development.
The African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki is also attending the summit.
South Sudan is being represented by the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng De-Mabior.
She was received in Djibouti by the IGAD Executive Director, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu on Friday.
South Sudan’s deputy foreign minister, Deng Dau Deng says the summit will discuss “current situations” in the IGAD region.
“It will also discuss the issues related to the response to Covid-19 by IGAD countries, and they will discuss other issues that may emerge,” Deng Dau told state TV-SSBC on Saturday.
The summit is also expected to discuss the peace process in South Sudan.
The peace parties have yet to fully form the unity government two years after signing the revitalized peace agreement.
