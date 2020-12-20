20th December 2020
Police ban Christmas processions in Bor

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 4 hours ago

Every year, thousands of Christians in Bor celebrate Christmas with processions/UNMISS

Police have banned Christmas processions in Bor town after a section of  church members clashed with police on Saturday.

Four people were injured when police tried to close Langbaar B church which was shut down two months ago by authorities.

According to the police commissioner in Jonglei State, the decision to ban Christmas parade was taken in consultation with the church leaders.

“We have talked to both church leaders or to the both bishops of ECSS of the two sides that there will be no marching on the 24th of December 2020,” Major-General Mayen Akon told Eye Radio on Sunday.

In August, the Episcopal Church of South Sudan Bishop of Jonglei State Internal Province, Bishop Akur Ngong was dethroned by the head of the Anglicans communion in South Sudan, Archbishop and Primate Justin Badi Arama who appointed Moses Anur as acting.

The church accused Bishop Akur of violating the ECSS constitution and dividing followers, a charge immediately dismissed by Akur.

Following his dismissal, the defiant cleric was seen leading a mass in Jonglei state.

He reportedly mobilized local chiefs to reject his removal and show support for his ecclesiastical mandate.

Police then closed the church after tension rose high between the ECSS church flowers.

Bishop Akur then launched a law suit against that church leadership.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Juba issued an injunction halting the defrocking of the Archbishop of Jonglei State Internal Province.

